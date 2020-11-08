STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused in rape of minor Nepali girl attempts suicide

Meanwhile, the survivor, who is undergoing treatment at the Medical College ICU, is making a gradual recovery.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ratheesh, 32, ‘Nelliparambil’, Unnikulam, here, arrested in the Unnikulam rape case, in which a minor Nepali girl was brutalised at her house, tried to kill himself at the Balussery police station late at night on Friday. 

The accused who flung himself to the ground floor from the upper floor of the building escaped with minor injuries to the shoulder and legs and he has since been admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, said a police source.

The incident occurred after his interrogation had been completed. He has been booked under IPC Section 309 (suicide attempt). Further, the accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. However, he will remain in hospital until recovery. 

Meanwhile, the survivor, who is undergoing treatment at the Medical College ICU, is making a gradual recovery.  The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which visited the child and her parents in hospital, registered a suo motu case in the incident. Besides, the commission issued directives to the authorities concerned for steps to provide free treatment to the survivor. 

Govt to bear treatment expenses of girl 
The state government will bear the treatment costs of the six-year-old Nepali girl currently undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital following sexual assault. Health Minister K K Shailaja said  in a statement here that the child is being provided expert treatment and updates on her condition have been sought from the MCH superintendent. The child had been found brutalised at the shack where she lived with her parents, both of whom are employed at a quarry at Unnikulam in Balussery.

