STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Crisis in Kerala's BJP unit deepens as dissidents fail to get solid assurance

The dissidents had demanded that leaders who have been sidelined in the state unit reorganisation and also downgraded be given befitting posts in the party. 

Published: 09th November 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attempts to quell the factional feud in the BJP state unit have hit a roadblock after dissident leaders led by Sobha Surendran failed to get a favourable response from the party leadership. 

The dissidents had demanded that leaders who have been sidelined in the state unit reorganisation and also downgraded be given befitting posts in the party. 

The infighting has made candidate selection for the local body elections a headache for BJP in many districts. Barring a few local bodies such as the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, BJP has been unable to release the candidate lists in several districts. 

It was earlier announced that the process would be completed by November 5. However, the BJP core committee has not been able to meet even once since the crisis began, as the RSS had directed that the key meeting be held after resolving the present imbroglio.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan had tried to reach out to the dissident leaders but they stuck to their initial stance, aggravating the crisis. Meanwhile, it was pointed out that a large number of leaders, though inducted in the state unit, have not been given charge of various districts.

“The task of such leaders has been confined more or less to delivering the valedictory speech at district-level party meetings and nothing else,” said a leader close to the Sobha faction. 

A STATE general secretary who preferred anonymity said BJP has set a target of winning a minimum of 7,000 wards in the upcoming panchayat elections. However, it knows the target can be realised only if dissident leaders are taken into confidence and the party functions as a single unit, the leader said. Though stern warnings such as expulsion from BJP have been indirectly issued to the Sobha Surendran camp, the dissident leaders have stuck to their stance as it’s a do-or-die situation for them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala BJP
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp