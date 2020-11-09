Curbs on Sabarimala rituals: Pandalam royal family warns of ‘peaceful protest’

By Express News Service

PANDALAM: Warning of another ‘peaceful agitation’ on the lines of the 2018 prayer meetings during the women’s entry row, Pandalam Palace coordination committee president Sasikumara Varma on Sunday cautioned against the attempts to ‘restrict’ the traditional rituals at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple in the name of Covid protocol, during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Ayyappa Mahasangamam’, organised under the auspices of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam at the Pandalam Palace.

“The Pandalam Palace will stand with the devotees to protect and preserve the ongoing customs of Sabarimala temple,” Varma said. Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam state president Akeeraman Kalidasa Bhattathiri presided over the function.

Former Meghalaya governor Kummanam Rajasekharan delivered the key-note address. Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee secretary Narayana Varma delivered the benedictory address. while Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam national organising secretary V K Viswanathan delivered the introductory address. Vishva Hindu Parishad state general secretary V R Rajasekharan, Hindu Aikya Vedi state vice-president K Haridas spoke at the event.