Customs quizzes Kerala Minister KT Jaleel over import of Quran by UAE Consulate

The interrogation commenced at around noon. Unlike in the past when Jaleel clandestinely appeared before various agencies, this time he used his official car.

Published: 09th November 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel is being quizzed by the Customs Commissionerate Preventive, Kochi, as part of a probe into the import of copies of the Quran by the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram violating diplomatic cargo movement norms.

Jaleel is being questioned as around 25 packets of the Quran were received by him from the UAE consulate for distribution at various parts of Kerala during Ramzan this year.

Jaleel reached the Customs office at around 11.45 am. The interrogation commenced at around noon. Unlike in the past, when he clandestinely appeared before various investigation agencies for interrogation, this time he used his official car. He reached the Customs office from Malappuram. According to Customs officials, goods sent through diplomatic baggage should be for use of the consulate or the diplomats.

"Religious books were imported by the consulate violating protocol norms. Secondly, the goods arriving through diplomatic baggage were distributed outside the consulate which is a Customs duty evasion. Those who accept such goods outside the Consulate also are part of duty evasion. Hence Jaleel also has evaded the Customs duty," a Customs official said.

Gold smuggling case accused Sarith PS had earlier told Customs officers that Jaleel met the Consul General several times. He said meetings were held over the distribution of Quran and food kits.

"Jaleel claims that he did not know about the duty evasion aspect by accepting the Quran donated by UAE Consulate. He is ready to return the copies of the Quran he received. Further action in the case will be decided based on his statement," the Customs official said.

Jaleel was interrogated multiple times by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Currently, no one is accused in the case related to the illegal import of the Quran.

The case was registered based on revelations made by accused persons in the incident related to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel. A similar case related to the import of 17 tonnes of dates by the UAE Consulate is also being probed by the Customs.

