Former Kerala MLA M Narayanan passes away due to COVID-19

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Former MLA and CPM Palakkad committee member M Narayanan of Parakunnam Mandath house died here on Sunday.

He was in the ICU of the district hospital in Palakkad after testing positive for Covid. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. However, he died at 5am on Sunday morning.

Narayanan had been elected as an MLA from the Kuzhalmannam assembly segment twice. He had served for a long period as the Palakkad area secretary, SFI district secretary and DYFI district president.

He was currently serving as a member of the area committee, state committee member of the Karshaka Sangham and was also the chairman of the Palakkad Urban Cooperative bank.

The body was cremated at the electric crematorium in Chandranagar by observing Covid protocol.Narayanan is the son of late Manapully and Chinna. He is survived by wife Prema and children Nancy and Naveen.