Kerala child rights body backs off from complaint by Bineesh Kodiyeri's family against ED

The family had complained that Bineesh's two-year-old child was locked in a room and denied food for 24 hours during the raid conducted by the ED on November 5

Published: 09th November 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 03:09 PM

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s wife Renitta speaking to the media after the Enforcement Directorate raid on their residence ended on Thursday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) decided not to proceed with the complaint filed by Bineesh Kodiyeri’s family against the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The commission member K Naseer said the rights of Bineesh's two-year-old daughter were not violated during the raid and the petition was settled on the same day.

The family had complained that the child was locked in a room and denied food for 24 hours during the raid conducted by the ED on November 5. The enforcement agency conducted the raid after arresting Bineesh for benami deals involving drug trafficking.

However, the visit by KeSCPCR chairman and members during the raid became controversial as the commission was accused of bias. BJP state president K Surendran accused the commission of acting like a feeder organisation of the CPM.

Earlier, the LDF government was accused of favouritism during the appointment of the KeSCPCR chairman and members. The eligibility criteria were allegedly tweaked to suit the interest of the government. The chairman KV Manojkumar is the son of a CPM leader from Kannur and he was appointed in June despite the objections of various political parties.

