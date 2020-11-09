Kerala Governor moved to medical college hospital two days after testing positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for further treatment.

The Governor was brought to the hospital on Monday morning for a detailed checkup including scanning. Subsequently, the medical team in charge of his care decided to admit him to the VIP ward and keep him under observation.

According to hospital sources, the Governor's condition is stable. After testing positive, he had announced it through social media and urged everyone who came in contact with him to quarantine themselves.