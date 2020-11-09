STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mask to turn campaign tool in COVID-19 era local body polls in Kerala

Cloth masks, with party symbols and messages requesting vote, are wooing voters as the campaign for the three-phased polls is catching up in the state.

Published: 09th November 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

COVID cases

A man wearing mask walks past a COVID mural (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: You may feel some difficulty to speak while wearing a mask but that small piece of cloth will "speak" more in the upcoming local body elections in Kerala, the first to be held in the southern state adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The local body polls in the state would be held in three phases from December 8.

Cloth masks, with party symbols and messages requesting vote, are wooing voters as the campaign for the three-phased polls is catching up in the state.

As restrictionsare imposed on marches and mass gatherings and the number of people accompanying candidates for house visits is strictly regulated in the wake of the pandemic, various political parties are exploring novel ways to reach out to voters.

Besides social media platforms, masks have become one of the most sought-after campaign materials in the state.

As the date of election is impending, several printing presses are flooded with orders from candidates belonging to various political parties.

Thalassery-based CKP Printers, a leading service provider of printing services, has already come out with varieties of multi-colour masks including custom-made ones.

"We have already got orders for more than 500 masks.

Candidates from all parties are approaching us.

As Thalassery is a Left bastion, the most number of candidates approaching us are from the Left Democratic Front," Muhammad Faizal, the owner of CKP Printers, told P T I.

More orders were expected after the candidates lists of the United Democratic Front and BJP are announced, he said.

But, some candidates from the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), who are sure about their seats, called up and placed the orders,he added.

Multi-colour cotton masks, with the party symbol on one side and the photo of the candidate on the other side, have huge demand.

Masks in plain white cloth with the party symbol on one side and appeal for vote on the other side also have many takers.

He said Rs 28 is charged for each multi-colour mask.

"Besides masks, many candidates are demanding pocket- button-badge with party symbol and cloth keychains," he added.

As flex banners are banned, many printers have come out with eco-friendly cloth banners and posters.

As the price is a bit high, the number of orders is comparatively limited, sources said.

Jagadish, a CPI(M) activist and an entrepreneur in the city who is involved in campaigning, saidthe mask is the most easily available thing to convert into a campaign material nowadays.

"As a mask is a must, no one can avoid it anyway.

But, the voter cannot see the face of the candidate or recognise him as he wears the mask.

So, if there is the photo of the candidate and the party symbol on the mask, the campaigning will be easy in this COVID-19 time," he told P T I.

Unlike in the previous years, there are restrictions for the distributions for pamphlets and notices.

Only five people including the candidates are permitted for house visits.

"So, candidates and their followers have to explore novel ways.

Masks and social media platforms are seemed to be the most sought-after tools in this election," he said.

The local body polls in the state are expected to be a dress rehearsal before the Assembly polls next year.

While the first phase on December 8 will be held in five districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki, the second will be on December 10 in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad.

The third phase on December 14 will be in the remaining four districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran had said that the election would be conducted strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The commission would provide all officials on poll duty with masks, sanitisers and gloves, he added.

An electorate of over 2.

71 crore will exercise their franchise to elect representatives to 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities and six municipal corporations.

PTI LGKSS PTI PTI 11091449 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls mask
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp