STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Plan to transport fruits to north India on Kisan train

The department then convened a meeting of mango and pineapple growers in the state and asked the Railways to give a detailed proposal to this effect.

Published: 09th November 2020 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The mango and pineapple cultivators have reason to cheer as the state is in consultation with the Railways to extend the service of Kisan train, introduced by the Centre to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables including fish, meat and milk, to Kerala. 

Speaking to TNIE, Rejatha V, deputy director, agriculture department, said the Centre has informed the state that the Railways is ready to provide the Kisan train service with 50 per cent rail freight subsidy if there is scope for transporting goods to North India.

The department then convened a meeting of mango and pineapple growers in the state and asked the Railways to give a detailed proposal to this effect, she said.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said, “The consultation is in a nascent stage and we hope the service can be made use of by addressing all issues of farmers.” As per the preliminary information shared by the Railways, the freight charge would come to around Rs 2.5 lakh to Delhi from the state and 50 per cent of the same would be subsidised to connect the farmers with the agriculture markets in the country. 

“If trucks take seven days to reach Delhi with goods, the train will reach the destination in two days. And the Railways is ready to provide round trip if advancement payment is made. If an individual farmer makes use of the service, he will have to arrange a minimum of 50 tonnes of goods. The load must be 100 tonnes if it is hired by a group of farmers and 250 tonnes for an agency,” she said.

M Thajudheen, chairman of Palakkad Mango Valley Farmer Producer Company, said if the service is extended to Kerala, it would be a big boost to mango exports from Kerala to other parts of the country. 

“Last year, we exported around 35,000 tonnes of mango from Muthalamada and Chittur taluk in Palakkad despite the climatic vagaries affecting the production. In a good season, the production would be around 70,000 to one lakh tonnes in Palakkad alone which accounts for the bulk of mango production in Kerala. Further, a good number of farm produce companies from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been exporting their mangoes from the state making use of the grading system here,” he said.

“A lot of farmers have already been transporting mangos by train, but the charges are very high. If there is a dedicated freight train service for perishable goods from Kerala, this would benefit the farmers in a big way,” he said. 

However, a section of pineapple farmers raised their apprehension in the meeting convened by the agriculture department. When transporting pineapple by train, they will have to load it in Kerala and unload it in the target destination which is likely to affect the shelf life of pineapples. This has to be addressed, they said. In the peak season, around 100 loads of pineapple are transported to north Indian cities from Kerala, said Rejatha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisan train
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp