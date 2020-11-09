UDF campaigning to go beyond local issues in civic body polls

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unlike the usual civic body elections in which local issues are highlighted during campaigning, the Opposition this time is upholding its slogan “One vote against corruption” to highlight a slew of corruption charges against the LDF government.

At the 21-member high power Political Affairs Committee meeting of the Congress on Saturday, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala maintained that the corrupt practices of the government have to be highlighted in electioneering. This was seconded by KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and other members.

UDF has decided to use the Sprinklr controversy, sand mining at Pampa-Triveni, consultancy contracts given to PricewaterhouseCoopers, the Rs 4,500-crore e-mobility project, Rs 100-crore gold smuggling row, LIFE Mission scam and Bineesh Kodiyeri’s alleged nexus in the Bengaluru drug case to corner the ruling LDF.

UDF convener M M Hassan told TNIE that this is the first time that topics for the local body poll campaigning are going beyond local issues. “People are aware of the scams that have tarnished the government’s image. Over the past one-and-a-half months, developmental activities have come to a halt. It should be recalled that funds allocated to local bodies were reduced,” he said. “UDF will also highlight the anti-people policies of the Centre, which include the farm laws and the rise in attacks against Dalits and women,” he said.

Chennithala said auditing had come to a standstill in local bodies. This would be raised during campaigning. The election manifesto that would be released in the next few days would project UDF’s general approach towards local administration.