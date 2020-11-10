Fee hike from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh per year hits medical internees hard

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: A recent Kerala Government order hiking the internship fees for students who have completed MBBS from foreign countries to Rs 10,000 per month has placed such students in a quandary. Earlier, these students, who are required to complete 12-months internship in their home state for permanent registration to practice, had to pay just Rs 1,000 a year. This has been increased to Rs 1.2 lakh a year.

The order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on October 16 has come as a hailstorm for the students. “In this Covid situation, rather than easing our hurdles, the state government is adding to them. After paying Rs 30-40 lakh for completing studies in a foreign country, how can we again afford the internship fee. It is a huge financial burden for us,” said a student who has completed his graduation in the US and is seeking an internship in Kerala.

As per the order, even if these students undergo training for a few months, they have to pay the fee for the whole year. These students are permitted to undergo an internship at district and general hospitals. The internship fee for students of self-financing medical colleges is Rs 5,000 per month.

The Association of MD Physicians has approached the Kerala High Court against the order and their petition will be heard on December 4.

“Indian students who obtain their medical qualifications from foreign institutions have to clear a screening exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations and then apply to their respective State Medical Councils for temporary registrations. It is only after the successful completion of their internship that they are granted permanent registration. Otherwise, they cannot practice in the country,” said Dr Rajesh Rajan, president of the association.

“Due to the Covid situation, it is getting difficult to get into a general hospital or district hospital for an internship. I completed my graduation from Russia in 2005. Since my husband was also working there, we settled down there. But now with the Covid spread, the situation became unstable and we had to come back. It is very crucial that I join an internship this year itself. Otherwise, I will not be able to practise medicine here,” said Dr Sneha Ajith, a resident of Pathanapuram.

“We are not even getting stipends during the internship, unlike medical college students. We add to the clinical workforce and yet we have to pay a huge fee,” said Dr Sneha. “The government’s approach to such a big workforce during the current scenario is deplorable. It’s unjust to treat Indian citizens like this. It’s time to think about the nation’s health sector which is facing a scarcity of trained doctors,” said Dr Rajesh.

