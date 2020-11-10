STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fee hike from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh per year hits medical internees hard

The order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on October 16 has come as a hailstorm for the students.

Published: 10th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Recovery, medical, doctor, hospital treatment

For representational purposes

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: A recent Kerala Government order hiking the internship fees for students who have completed MBBS from foreign countries to Rs 10,000 per month has placed such students in a quandary. Earlier, these students, who are required to complete 12-months internship in their home state for permanent registration to practice, had to pay just Rs 1,000 a year. This has been increased to Rs 1.2 lakh a year.

The order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on October 16 has come as a hailstorm for the students. “In this Covid situation, rather than easing our hurdles, the state government is adding to them. After paying Rs 30-40 lakh for completing studies in a foreign country, how can we again afford the internship fee. It is a huge financial burden for us,” said a student who has completed his graduation in the US and is seeking an internship in Kerala.

As per the order, even if these students undergo training for a few months, they have to pay the fee for the whole year. These students are permitted to undergo an internship at district and general hospitals. The internship fee for students of self-financing medical colleges is Rs 5,000 per month. 

The Association of MD Physicians has approached the Kerala High Court against the order and their petition will be heard on December 4.

“Indian students who obtain their medical qualifications from foreign institutions have to clear a screening exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations and then apply to their respective State Medical Councils for temporary registrations. It is only after the successful completion of their internship that they are granted permanent registration. Otherwise, they cannot practice in the country,” said Dr Rajesh Rajan, president of the association.

“Due to the Covid situation, it is getting difficult to get into a general hospital or district hospital for an internship. I completed my graduation from Russia in 2005. Since my husband was also working there, we settled down there. But now with the Covid spread, the situation became unstable and we had to come back. It is very crucial that I join an internship this year itself. Otherwise, I will not be able to practise medicine here,” said Dr Sneha Ajith, a resident of Pathanapuram.

“We are not even getting stipends during the internship, unlike medical college students. We add to the clinical workforce and yet we have to pay a huge fee,” said Dr Sneha. “The government’s approach to such a big workforce during the current scenario is deplorable. It’s unjust to treat Indian citizens like this. It’s time to think about the nation’s health sector which is facing a scarcity of trained doctors,” said Dr Rajesh.

Kicking up a row 

The order issued by the Health & Family Welfare Dept on October 16 has put internees in a quandary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS Kerala Fee hike
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp