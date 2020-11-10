Kerala gold smuggling: Enforcement Directorate quizzes Swapna Suresh at Thiruvananthapuram jail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of Enforcement Directorate is questioning gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh at Attakulangara woman prison in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with a money laundering case. The team from Kochi reached the prison at 10 am and interrogation began at 10:30 am.

It is the second time the agency is quizzing Swapna at jail. Earlier, ED officers received information from M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of Chief Minister that the money got as commission from various projects including LIFE Mission project were shared from Swapna. Sivasankar is also in the custody of ED at Kochi.

Last week, the same team interrogated her pertaining to seek clarity on the gold smuggling case. They had interrogated them about the details of financial deals which were done through the diplomatic channel under the cover of the UAE Consulate.

The investigators had also verified various aspects on whether Sivasankar had called Customs when the gold was concealed in the diplomatic baggage when it reached Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.