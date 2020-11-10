STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KT Jaleel’s PhD thesis lands in plagiarism soup

The PhD was awarded to Jaleel in 2006 when M K Ramachandran Nair, who was later accused in the university assistant recruitment scam, was the vice-chancellor.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has directed the vice-chancellor of the University of Kerala to inquire into a complaint that Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel’s PhD thesis was of “dubious academic merit”. 

The governor’s direction came in the wake of a petition submitted by the Save Education Campaign Committee. Jaleel’s PhD thesis was titled ‘(Variamkunnathu) Kunjahammed Haji and Ali Musaliar -- Their Role in the Malabar Rebellion’. 

The PhD was awarded to Jaleel in 2006 when MK Ramachandran Nair, who was later accused in the university assistant recruitment scam, was the vice-chancellor. At that time, he was also holding the full charge of the Syndicate. The petition pointed out that the PhD thesis of Jaleel was nothing but “a disordered compendium of quotes” from various sources with very little inferences by the researcher. 

“When quotations and excerpts from different sources and references to publications are used in the thesis, it is mandatory that the referred to citations are properly acknowledged. This basic academic convention is not followed in the thesis in question,” it said. 

It added that Jaleel’s thesis, which contains 622 quotes in 302 paragraphs without author’s interpretations, breaks all academic limits and leads to plagiarism -- a very serious academic offence. Jaleel registered for research in the university in 2000 while Dr B Ekbal was the vice-chancellor and got it re-registered in 2005 when Ramachandran Nair assumed office as the VC. 

The registration with a vague and irrelevant academic objective would have got cancelled had it not been revived for other reasons by the then VC, the petition said.  

“Similarly, the submitted thesis, which is an apology for a PhD thesis, would not have been adjudged suitable for the award of the degree had it not been entrusted for evaluation with academics close to the researcher,” Save University Campaign Committee chairperson RS Sasikumar and secretary M Shajarkhan said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Jaleel Arif Mohammed Khan University of Kerala plagiarism
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp