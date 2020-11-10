STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not spoken to him since arrest, says wife of Kerala scribe arrested by UP police

Siddique Kappan and three others were booked by the Uttar Pradesh police on sedition and other serious charges at Maant police station in Mathura last month.

Police personnel stand guard near a barricade on a road leading to Bulgari village following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape in Hathras district

File photo of cops barricading a road leading to Hathras victim's village (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The wife of Siddique Kappan, the Kerala journalist who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police a month ago while on his way to Hathras, on Monday sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said she had not spoken to her husband since the arrest and was worried about his health.

Kappan and three others were booked by the Uttar Pradesh police on sedition and other serious charges at Maant police station in Mathura last month.

They were arrested on October 5 while they were heading to Hathras to meet the family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped.

"It's been 36 days since I spoke to Kappan. I have no idea where he is. Even our lawyers were not allowed to meet him. He is diabetic and we have no idea about his health condition. The chief minister must intervene in the matter," Reaiheanath, wife of Kappan, told the media here.

A Mathura court recently remanded the four accused, including Kappan, in STF custody.

Kappan has not moved bail in any court so far,according to his wife.

"The Supreme Court granted permission to my husband to speak to his mother after we moved a petition. But I could not speak to him so far. Our lawyers were unable to meet him. Without getting his signature we cannot file a bail application. We are really concerned about his health," she said.

Mother of three children, Reaiheanath is running from pillar to post seeking justice for Kappan and her family.

"We heard certain news reports that Kappan received Rs one crore from somewhere. But those spreading rumours ignore the fact that our house has been under construction for the last eight years. We used to save from his salary and the construction has now been halted," Reaiheanath said.

She said she believes in the judicial system and wants the truth to come out.

"They have chargedhim under the UAPA for going to report the death of a 19-year-old. It seems like a political plot against my husband. I will fight till justice is served. He is the sole breadwinner of my family. We don't know what all charges will be added now," she said.

Reaiheanath said their application seeking permission for meeting Kappan on October 16 was rejected.

"The court asked our lawyers to go to jail to meet him. But the jail officials refused to allow and asked them to move the court. However, the application was rejected," she said.

Kappan is the secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

