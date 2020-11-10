Schools in Kerala shine in EducationWorld India School Rankings 2020-21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, in the state capital and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala, in Alappuzha have bagged the top all-India ranks among government schools and government boarding schools respectively at the 14th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21. KV Pattom has bagged the all-India No. 1 spot after a gap of two years.



Two other schools from the state - GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode (Rank 3) and Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Naval Base, Cochin (Rank 6) - also found a place among the all-India top 10 spots in the government school category.

In the government boarding schools category, the other schools from the state that figured in the top 10 all-India ranks were: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chendayad, Kannur (Rank 7) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Neriamangalam, Ernakulam, (Rank: No. 9).



Pallikoodam School, Kottayam, improved its position from ninth to fourth rank this year in the all-India ranking for Day-cum-Boarding schools. In the Special Needs Schools category, Dare School (Srishti Welfare Centre), Munnar, bagged the all-India 12th rank.

The Survey

The EWISR survey 2021 was conducted by education magazine EducationWorld in association with Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company C fore. A sample respondents database of 11,368 individuals was constituted including school principals, teachers, educationists, fee-paying parents in SEC (socio-economic category) 'A', and senior school students in 28 major cities and education hubs across India.



The sample respondents were asked to rate India's 2,000 most well-known primary and secondary schools on 14 parameters of education excellence. To rate and rank the best government and private budget schools, parents in SEC 'B', 'C' and 'D' categories were also interviewed.

The 14 parameters of education excellence on which the schools were ranked were:

· Academic Reputation

· Competence of Faculty

· Individual Attention to Students

· Leadership/ Management Quality

· Curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness)

· Co-curricular Education

· Safety and Hygiene

· Community Service

· Internationalism

· Parental Involvement

· Teacher Welfare and Development

· Value for Money

· Sports Education

· Infrastructure Provision