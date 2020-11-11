Congress candidate for Kerala local body polls dies after tree falls on her during campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a freak accident, a Congress candidate for the local body elections died after a tree fell on her during her campaign at Puthiya Uchakkada ward of Karode panchayat in the district here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Girija Kumari, 35, wife of Binu, a resident of Bethel Nivas, Valiyavila, Karode. She was also a former panchayat member and CDS chairperson of Karode panchayat. The Pozhiyoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 11.45 am when Girija was returning after seeking votes at a nearby Pulluvetty fishermen colony along with her husband on a motorcycle. She was the pillion rider.

When she reached the spot near Pulluvetty, some workers who were engaged in cutting a tree with a rope lost control of it and a part of the tree fell right on her.

Though she was taken to Parassala Taluk hospital, her life could not be saved. The body will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination and COVID-19 test. She leaves behind two daughters and mother Vasantha, police said.