COVID-19 patients who test positive just before Kerala local body polls can vote during last hour

Even though postal voting facilities have been put in place for COVID positive patients and those in quarantine, the deadline for applying for it ends three days prior to the date of polling

Published: 11th November 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voters who test positive for COVID-19 or have been advised quarantine after the deadline to apply for postal ballots will be allowed to cast their votes for the upcoming local body elections during the last hour of polling -- from 5 pm to 6 pm.
        
A decision to this effect was taken by the cabinet which met here on Wednesday. The cabinet decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan that relevant sections of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act be amended to enable such voters to cast their ballot.
        
Even though postal voting facilities have been put in place for COVID positive patients and those in quarantine, the deadline for applying for it ends three days prior to the date of polling. The cabinet took the decision specifically for those who test positive and go in quarantine after the deadline.
        
The cabinet directed the health department to evolve specific guidelines on the facilities to be provided for such voters and submit it to the local self government department. The health department has also been asked to bring out specific guidelines on the security measures to be taken by the staff on polling duty.

