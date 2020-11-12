Covid fight: New protocol proposed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the current Covid-19 scenario, a team of scientists and doctors at the national level has proposed a new protocol to combat the pandemic. The proposal submitted to Indian Council for Medical Research suggested that a protocol involving Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Melatonin and Antifungal prescription would be a sustainable, cost effective and viable alternative in addressing the issue.

The proposal referred to various scientific studies across the globe showing effectiveness of heavy doses of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Melatonin and prescription of antifungal treatment in fighting Covid. Studies have shown that most of Covid-19 deaths are due to pre-existing illness and co-morbidities.

“It is a well-established and accepted fact by all in the medical and scientific field that no one is dying due to the direct attack of the virus but deaths are due to the overwhelming response of defence system to kill the virus. Here the immunomodulating effect of vitamin D combined with Melatonin works,” the proposal states. A government-approved protocol for management of Covid-19 using Vitamin C and D, Melatonin and prophylactic antifungal Rx supplementation will in the short term as well as long term result in substantial prevention and containment of the present rate of fatalities, pointed out the team.

The proposal has been sent to ICMR director general, the secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, in addition to the state health secretary, said Saji K Sam, senior scientist, ISRO who’s leading the team.Dr Praveen Kumar Saxena (Integrated Medicine, Clinical Metal Toxicologist), Dr Lalitkumar Deoro Anande (Superintendent, Group of TB Hospital, Mumbai), retired IAS official I Venkateswarlu, Dr Sreesudha Chapyala (Nutritional & Environmental Medicine), Dr Digambar Naik (Cardiology) and Dr Lenny Da Costa (Preventive Cardiology) are among others in the team.The proposed protocol focuses on the relevance of certain vitamins and hormones in strengthening anti-viral activities, immunomodulation and preventing Cytokine storm. Around 25 scientific studies carried out across the globe have been mentioned in the protocol.