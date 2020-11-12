STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid fight: New protocol proposed

In view of the current Covid-19 scenario, a team of scientists and doctors at the national level has proposed a new protocol to combat the pandemic.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the current Covid-19 scenario, a team of scientists and doctors at the national level has proposed a new protocol to combat the pandemic. The proposal submitted to Indian Council for Medical Research suggested that a protocol involving Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Melatonin and Antifungal prescription would be a sustainable, cost effective and viable alternative in addressing the issue. 

The proposal referred to various scientific studies across the globe showing effectiveness of heavy doses of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Melatonin and prescription of antifungal treatment in fighting Covid. Studies have shown that most of Covid-19 deaths are due to pre-existing illness and co-morbidities.

“It is a well-established and accepted fact by all in the medical and scientific field that no one is dying due to the direct attack of the virus but deaths are due to the overwhelming response of defence system to kill the virus. Here the immunomodulating effect of vitamin D combined with Melatonin works,” the proposal states. A government-approved protocol for management of Covid-19 using Vitamin C and D, Melatonin and prophylactic antifungal Rx supplementation will in the short term as well as long term result in substantial prevention and containment of the present rate of fatalities, pointed out the team. 

The proposal has been sent to ICMR director general, the secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, in addition to the state health secretary, said Saji K Sam, senior scientist, ISRO who’s leading the team.Dr Praveen Kumar Saxena (Integrated Medicine, Clinical Metal Toxicologist), Dr Lalitkumar Deoro Anande (Superintendent, Group of TB Hospital, Mumbai), retired IAS official I Venkateswarlu, Dr Sreesudha Chapyala (Nutritional & Environmental Medicine), Dr Digambar Naik (Cardiology) and Dr Lenny Da Costa (Preventive Cardiology) are among others in the team.The proposed protocol focuses on the relevance of certain vitamins and hormones in strengthening anti-viral activities, immunomodulation and preventing Cytokine storm. Around 25 scientific studies carried out across the globe have been mentioned in the protocol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp