STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED finds two more linked to Bineesh Kodiyeri money deals

Driver Ani Kuttan,  Arun S had carried out financial transactions with Kodiyeri’s son

Published: 12th November 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Bineesh Kodiyeri at the ED zonal office in Bengaluru

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru, probing money laundering charges against Bineesh Kodiyeri has identified two more persons, including his driver Ani Kuttan, who allegedly had financial transactions with Bineesh and co-accused Mohammad Anoop.Another person Arun S has deposited huge amounts of cash into the bank account maintained by Bineesh, ED said in its application made before the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Cases (PMLA) cases in Bengaluru after producing him on expiry of 14 days in its custody.  He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and was lodged in a Bengaluru jail on Wednesday.

ED had found that Abdul Latheef was a benami of Bineesh and he co-owned Old Coffee House in Thiruvananthapuram. Abdul Latheef is also an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, the ED said, in its report filed before the court.

In the report, ED said: “One Arun S has deposited a huge amount of cash as well as made high-value credits in the bank account maintained by Bineesh. The statement of Arun is essential for ascertaining the reasons for such huge value credits in the bank accounts as the reply of Bineesh is not in satisfactory nature,” the ED report said.

Similarly, ED also checked bank accounts of Anoop based on his debit card recovered during the search at the residence of Bineesh at Thiruvananthapuram. The IndusInd Bank debit card was in Anoop’s name but had Bineesh signature on it.

“During the scrutiny of bank account statement of Anoop, cash deposits were found. The said cash was deposited by one Ani Kuttan. Further, Bineesh in his statement had said that out of total cash deposits, an amount of Rs 7 lakh was arranged by him. Bineesh has not divulged the source of money given by him as well as for remaining cash deposited by Ani Kuttan,” the report said.

“Bineesh Kodiyeri may influence his driver (Ani Kuttan) and may tamper with the evidence, if he is released on bail,” the ED said.

The ED also conducted a probe into the companies- B Capital Financial Services Private Ltd and Bee Capitals Forex Trading Private Ltd - that he launched in Karnataka. A similar probe was also conducted on his other company named Torres Remedies in Thiruvananthapuram. During the raids, it was revealed that no such companies existed and not even any bank accounts were opened in the name of these companies.

The ED claimed that due to paucity of time, the agency could not carry out any detailed investigation in Kerala from where large sums of cash are being layered into the accounts of Anoop and other businesses started in the names of benamis of Bineesh. Even though counsel for Bineesh made a submission for allowing him bail, ED opposed it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bineesh Kodiyeri Enforcement Directorate PMLA
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp