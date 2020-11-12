ED finds two more linked to Bineesh Kodiyeri money deals

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru, probing money laundering charges against Bineesh Kodiyeri has identified two more persons, including his driver Ani Kuttan, who allegedly had financial transactions with Bineesh and co-accused Mohammad Anoop.Another person Arun S has deposited huge amounts of cash into the bank account maintained by Bineesh, ED said in its application made before the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Cases (PMLA) cases in Bengaluru after producing him on expiry of 14 days in its custody. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and was lodged in a Bengaluru jail on Wednesday.

ED had found that Abdul Latheef was a benami of Bineesh and he co-owned Old Coffee House in Thiruvananthapuram. Abdul Latheef is also an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling scam, the ED said, in its report filed before the court.

In the report, ED said: “One Arun S has deposited a huge amount of cash as well as made high-value credits in the bank account maintained by Bineesh. The statement of Arun is essential for ascertaining the reasons for such huge value credits in the bank accounts as the reply of Bineesh is not in satisfactory nature,” the ED report said.

Similarly, ED also checked bank accounts of Anoop based on his debit card recovered during the search at the residence of Bineesh at Thiruvananthapuram. The IndusInd Bank debit card was in Anoop’s name but had Bineesh signature on it.

“During the scrutiny of bank account statement of Anoop, cash deposits were found. The said cash was deposited by one Ani Kuttan. Further, Bineesh in his statement had said that out of total cash deposits, an amount of Rs 7 lakh was arranged by him. Bineesh has not divulged the source of money given by him as well as for remaining cash deposited by Ani Kuttan,” the report said.

“Bineesh Kodiyeri may influence his driver (Ani Kuttan) and may tamper with the evidence, if he is released on bail,” the ED said.

The ED also conducted a probe into the companies- B Capital Financial Services Private Ltd and Bee Capitals Forex Trading Private Ltd - that he launched in Karnataka. A similar probe was also conducted on his other company named Torres Remedies in Thiruvananthapuram. During the raids, it was revealed that no such companies existed and not even any bank accounts were opened in the name of these companies.



The ED claimed that due to paucity of time, the agency could not carry out any detailed investigation in Kerala from where large sums of cash are being layered into the accounts of Anoop and other businesses started in the names of benamis of Bineesh. Even though counsel for Bineesh made a submission for allowing him bail, ED opposed it.