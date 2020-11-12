STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED probe likely into money seizure from Believers Church

There have been fund transfers to a few people associated with political parties in the state and the agencies are collecting more details about it.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: More trouble is brewing for Tiruvalla-headquartered Believers Eastern Church of self-styled evangelist K P Yohannan as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is in the process of launching a detailed probe into the Church activities after Income Tax department unearthed massive unaccounted money transactions carried out by different trusts under the Church.ED will join the probe as IT raids have found that largescale money laundering has taken place through   various trusts which exist only on paper.

IT officials said a detailed report has been prepared and submitted to Ministry of Finance based on the findings of the raids conducted on 66 premises of the Church which include its headquarters and a medical college hospital run by the church at Tiruvalla. “Relevant information has been shared with ED after the raids found that accounts of the trusts have been used for money laundering purpose. There have been fund transfers to a few people associated with political parties in the state and the agencies are collecting more details about it. Currently the probe is focused on four to five people who are at the helm of the Church’s day to day functioning,” said an IT official.

The activities of a few persons managing the finances of the Church have been under radar for quite some time after a group of persons under the banner of Believers Eastern Church Save Forum raised protests against them. “We have raised complaints against those who have totally hijacked the functioning of the Church and been managing things as per their personal interests,” said Stephen Isaac of the Forum. Though reports said the raids resulted in seizure of `14.5 crore unaccounted money, an official statement of IT department said “unexplained cash of approximately `6 crore has been found during the search including `3.85 crore in a place of worship in Delhi.”

However, the IT department said “the evidence found so far indicate that the siphoning of funds in cash may be running into hundreds of crores of rupees” and the group belonging to the evangelist routed unaccounted money through organisations which remained only on paper.

Money laundering
ED will join the probe as IT raids have found that largescale money laundering has taken place

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Believers Church Enforcement Directorate Scam
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp