Gold, drugs and LIFE, UDF has ample ammo against ruling LDF

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress-led UDF looks to be at an advantage in the local body elections, thanks to the controversies and scams plaguing the government, including the gold smuggling case which has brought even the Chief Minister’s Office under a cloud, the drug case against Bineesh Kodiyeri and the LIFE Mission scam.

With the assembly elections less than a year away, the developments should give UDF enough ammunition to go all out in its campaigning to highlight the various commissions and omissions of the government. However, UDF knows that the local body polls are mostly fought on local issues and hence, will face an uphill task to keep people’s focus on the controversies for over a month.

At the local level, the performance of UDF-run local bodies will be a factor as voters will be more interested on issues concerning their daily life such as garbage disposal, water supply, roads and others.