Gold smuggling: Non-bailable warrant against ex-finance head of UAE Consulate 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court in Kochi issued Non-Bailable Warrant against Egyptian national and former finance head of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram, in the customs case related to smuggling out 1.9 lakh US Dollars to Cairo in August 2019.

Khalid Ali Shoukry is currently in Egypt and arraigned in the case along with other accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS.

Customs will approach CBI, which is the Interpol agency in India, to issue a Red Corner notice against Khalid to nab him in the case. Khalid was carrying 1.9 lakh US Dollars while travelling to Cairo via Muscat in a flight from Thiruvananthapuram.