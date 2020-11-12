Nava Kerala People’s Party unveils official flag

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Nava Kerala People’s Party led by actor Devan Srinivasan unveiled its flag on Wednesday. At a press conference here, party chairman Devan, vice-chairman Jose Francis, state council member Dr Nizam and youth wing representative Ashok unveiled the flag.

According to Devan, the formation of the Nava Kerala People’s Party was with an objective of building a new state that the people of Kerala dreamed about.

“The party aims to implement socialism through democracy, thereby ensuring a fair income for the people and to uplift the state. There will be no alliance with any party before the election. The party candidates will contest in the selected constituencies in the assembly elections,” Devan said.