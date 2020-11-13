Day after son sent to jail, Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan quits citing ill-health

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major political development ahead of two elections in Kerala, the ruling CPM's state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down on Friday, citing health issues. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has been given charge of the party secretary post for the time being.

Kodiyeri steps down a day after his son Bineesh Kodiyeri was sent to jail in connection with a money laundering case. An official statement said the party secretariat accepted a request from state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for leave from the post for further treatment. However, the duration of leave has not been mentioned.

Curiously, the state secretary post has been given to a leader who's close to Kodiyeri. There was speculation that senior leader and central committee member MV Govindan would be given the post. However, the party secretariat chose A Vijayaraghavan.

Pushed to the wall over a slew of allegations in the gold smuggling case, the CPM was exploring ways to wriggle out of the crisis. With the Enforcement Directorate tightening the noose around Bineesh Kodiyeri, there were reports that Kodiyeri may step down. A year ago when allegations surfaced against his son, Kodiyeri had offered to resign.

The CPM state and central leaderships had offered full support to Kodiyeri and asserted that there’s no need for him to stay away. However, a section of leaders within the party and Left felt he should ideally step down taking moral responsibility, especially with two elections coming up. There were indications that Kodiyeri may take leave from the post citing ill health.

Noted political commentator Appukuttan Vallikkunn said Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has sent out a correct message by stepping down at least now. The Opposition UDF has already raised the demand that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should also step down. Taking a cue from Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the Chief Minister should also quit, demanded RSP leader NK Premachandran.