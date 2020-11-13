STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This election season, parody videos to spice up battle cry

Every election, political parties and candidates use parodies of famous songs during campaigns to woo voters.

Published: 13th November 2020

Subair Pandallur explaining a song to a singer at his studio | Express

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Every election, political parties and candidates use parodies of famous songs during campaigns to woo voters. This year, the Covid 19 restrictions on door-to-door campaigning have prompted the candidates and parties to opt for ‘parody videos’ to promote themselves on social media.

According to expert parody video makers, parodies of Moha Mundiri Vaadiya Ravu song from the Mammootty-starrer Madhuraraja and Mullapoo Cholayil Mooli Parakkunna from this year’s Love FM, are poised to be huge hits during the local body election campaigning.

Besides film songs, candidates are also going for short campaign videos featuring parodies of famous folk songs like Tharaka Pennale, and mappila songs like Madana Poovadiyil Myladum Penninte. Subair Pandallur, a studio owner in Malappuram, has so far created over 100 such videos for candidates contesting in the local body elections from Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod and the districts in between. 

Of the 100 songs, 20 were made for Congress candidates,15 for CPM and the rest for Muslim League candidates. Subair is currently working on 40 video songs and expects to get more orders before campaigning ends. 

What is it?
Parody videos contain the video of the candidates, accompanied by parody songs of hit numbers that glorify them as the best choice for voters

