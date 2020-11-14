Digital campaign 'stories' rule social media ahead of Kerala local body elections

Shibu BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There is no denying that social media will play a big role in the local body polls which are being held amid the pandemic. Now, social media campaigns are increasingly replacing traditional electioneering modes and candidates are taking to the virtual platform to highlight relevant local and regional issues.

Rising to the occasion, voice booth studios across the state, which were composed parody songs and announcement bites for candidates, have come up with comprehensive packages to aid their campaigning. The added attraction of such packages are video clips which can be directly uploaded to social media platforms.

"Earlier, candidates or parties used to give us details of a candidate, the constituency or local body they are contesting from and the points to highlight during the campaign. They would demand a song and announcement bite (Usually a lengthy one to be played in campaign vehicles). This year, they are demanding a video, usually a 30-second one that can be used as WhatsApp status. They are also asking for videos to post as Facebook and Instagram stories," said Asaf Ali of Asaf Voice Booth, Malappuram.

He said considering the pandemic situation, candidates, especially those from distant areas, are sending their details as sound clips. "We are sending them the fully-recorded audio and the edited video through the internet. They pay us through modes like GPay. In other words, everything, from ordering to delivery, is now digital," he said.

Most audio booth owners are now hiring skilled video editors to edit and churn out good quality videos. They are also offering attractive packages to candidates. Earlier, studios would charge up to Rs 1,500 for one campaign song.

Now, most of them are offering songs, videos and announcement bites as a package for `Rs 2,500 to 3,000. Many new studios have also come up across the state to capitalise on the increase in demand for such campaign videos during the local body polls.