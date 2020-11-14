Installation of new Mar Thoma Metropolitan today

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Suffragan Metropolitan will be installed the 22nd Mar Thoma Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church at the headquarters of the Church here on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin with a reception to the Metropolitan- designate by 7.45am, followed by a Holy Mass led by Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa at 8am. Joseph Mar Barnabas Episcopa will deliver the speech on the occasion. Senior Mar Thoma Metropolitan Philipose Mar Chrysostom, Malabar Independent Syrian Church head Cyril Mar Baselios and other bishops of the Mar Thoma Church will attend the ceremony.

The installation ceremony will be followed by a felicitation meeting at 11am, to be inaugurated by Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery. Baselios Marthoma Poulose II, of Orthodox Syrian Church, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, head of the Malankara Catholic Church and Bishop P C Singh, president of the NCCI, among others, will speak.