Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan takes call on appointing A Vijayaraghavan as CPM state secretary

The names of a few senior leaders from Kannur including MV Govindan and EP Jayarajan were doing the rounds for the post in case Kodiyeri chose to step down.

Published: 14th November 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

A Vijayaraghavan leaving the AKG Centre after CPM announced his name assecretary in-charge on Friday

A Vijayaraghavan leaving the AKG Centre after CPM announced his name assecretary in-charge on Friday. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Given his humble beginnings and seniority in the party, A Vijayaraghavan would have been an ideal choice to officiate as the CPM state secretary in place of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

But going by the slew of political controversies triggered by him in the recent past, it becomes a surprise choice, especially with crucial elections in sight. The names of a few senior leaders from Kannur including MV Govindan and EP Jayarajan were doing the rounds for the post in case Kodiyeri chose to step down.

However, the party chose to go with a non-Kannur leader having a relatively low profile. Sources said it was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a Kannur strongman, who took the decision which was finalised at a meeting of PB members from the state.

Later at the secretariat meet, Kodiyeri proposed the name and it was finalised without much discussion. With Vijayaraghavan taking charge, the party secretary would be a leader from outside Kannur. The top brass is indeed aware of the merits and demerits of the decision.

The party has chosen Vijayaraghavan as a temporary arrangement, primarily aimed at the local body elections, wherein the Left is fighting a crucial battle. He could be replaced before the next assembly elections.

ALSO READ| How a simple man is betrayed by freudian slips

The party has neither discussed nor thought about the future course of action in this regard, said politburo member MA Baby. "He’s one of the senior most among central committee members from Kerala. Also, he’s yet to take charge as full-time secretary. He can hence handle the roles of both LDF convener and CPM secretary," said Baby.

The party has witnessed many such permutations and combinations in Kerala, he added. Even when there were politburo members from the state, EK Nayanar, who was not in the politburo, became the party state secretary.

VS Achuthanandan too had become the chief minister when he was not a member of the politburo. Political observers feel that in the long run, Vijayaraghavan would definitely be replaced. Chances are less that the party would go into the assembly elections under him.

"In the Communist party, a person is chosen based on his performance and merit. Vijayaraghavan hasn’t performed well as the LDF convener. How can such a leader be the party secretary? He has obviously been given charge as a temporary arrangement," said Left commentator NM Pearson.

Opposition trains its guns on chief minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/MALAPPURAM: With CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepping down from the post, the Opposition is all set to build pressure on the LDF by training its guns on the chief minister. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the chief minister should have, in fact, resigned first as the CMO was the epicentre of all unlawful activities in the state.

“It’s Kodiyeri’s belated wisdom to step down from the party secretary post, but it's not sufficient to save the party from its current crisis. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy also hinted that the issues in the Left camp will not be over with the exit of Kodiyeri. The state leadership should clarify to its rank and file whether Kodiyeri’s is a leave of absence or resignation," said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran.

Reacting to the development, Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty said in Malappuram that the leave taken by Kodiyeri from the CPM state secretary post should be considered as his resignation.

BJP president K Surendran said Pinarayi was clinging on to the chief minister’s post in an unscrupulous manner even after realising that the probe into the gold smuggling and other cases are heading towards him.

Ministers not to attend protest on November 16

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the LDF’s earlier decision, ministers will not attend the Left front’s state-wide protest against the central agencies on Monday. The CPM state secretariat which met on Friday observed that state ministers protesting on the street against the central government and its agencies will not be appropriate.

