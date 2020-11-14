STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala health department keeps close eye on mutant variant of COVID-19

The mutation that happened to Novel Coronavirus in six countries has sparked concerns in Kerala also.

Published: 14th November 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image for representational purpose only

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mutation that happened to Novel Coronavirus in six countries has sparked concerns in Kerala also. The state health department which is closely monitoring the situation is learnt to have sought the help of the Animal Husbandry Department to identify the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus - which is now known as 'cluster 5' - in the state's context. The mutation that has now been reported appears to have spread from animals (mainly mink) to humans.

These types of outbreaks have been reported from Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Spain and the US. At the same time, officials point out that the state’s infrastructure is grossly inadequate to tackle the challenges due to the absence of high-end facilities at centres like State Institute for Animal Diseases.

"The reports that are coming out are worrying. Definitely, it is another challenge. The department will work in tandem with the Animal Husbandry Department to get a clear picture and initiate necessary measures to prevent transmission from humans to animals and back to humans," said an officer, who is part of the state-level team in COVID management.

Meanwhile, an official at the State Laboratory for Livestock Marine and Agri Products (SLMAP) under Animal Husbandry Department said that any cases of human to animal transmission of Covid- 19 and vice-versa are yet to be documented in the state.

The official said that, in the light of emerging incidents, special care should have to be taken in the case of pets, especially cats. "Chances are high that the virus can spread from people to animals in some situations, especially after coming into close contact with a person who is COVID positive. This was what happened at the mink farms in Denmark. In Kerala it looks like cats are a potential source of getting infected with SARS-CoV-2. The same is the case with dogs. The livestock is also susceptible to the virus," said the official at SLMAP.

Earlier, in a guideline released by the health department in February, it was highlighted that unusual signs and symptoms or deaths in pets/domestic/ farm animals should be reported to the veterinary authorities. A warning was also issued against the unique chance for viruses to spill over from domestic/wild animals to human population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVD Kerala government COVID mutant variat
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp