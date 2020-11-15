A rare moment for Mar Chrysostom

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom, the senior-most among the metropolitans of any Christian denomination in India, had the rare opportunity to ordain two Metropolitans of the Mar Thoma Church in his lifetime when he blessed the new Metropolitan on Saturday.

The 103-year-old Mar Chrysostom reached the venue in a wheelchair wearing face mask and gloves and blessed the ordination of Theodosius Mar Thoma as the metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church.

Philipose Mar Chrysostom during the installation ceremony of Geevarghese

Mar Theodosius Suffragan Metropolitan as the new Metropolitan of the Mar

Thoma Church at the Church headquarters at Tiruvalla on Saturday | Express

Chrysostom had relinquished charge as supreme head of the Church in 2007 and led the ordination of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma as Metropolitan.