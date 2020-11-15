Child Welfare Committee in Kollam celebrates Children’s Day

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Kollam celebrated ‘Children’s Day’ at the Sports Club, Kadappakada, on Saturday. Children’s elected president Nithya S presided over the event. Children’s elected prime minister Nadeem Ehsaan inaugurated the programme.

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma delivered the Children’s Day message and also officiated the district-level release of Children’s Day stamps. Children’s elected speaker Saju C Jose delivered the keynote address.

M Mukesh, MLA, distributed prizes to various winners of several events conducted as part of the celebration. District-level online inauguration was done by M Noushad, MLA. Youth Commission chairperson Chinta Jerome and CWC chairman K P Saji Nath were present.

