Kerala Plus-I improvement examination: Limited time-frame leaves students in a tight spot

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Secondary Directorate has drawn heavy flak from students and teachers for allowing just three working days to register and remit fees for the Higher Secondary first year improvement examinations, to be attempted by over 2 lakh students across the state next month.

Though the exam starts only on December 18, the directorate had asked students to complete the registration and fee payment by November 16. “The notification was issued on Wednesday evening. But, due to the Deepavali holiday and Sunday, the students get only three working days in effect,” said S Vijayakumar, a parent.

For regular and compartment category students, the exam fee is `175 and `225 respectively per paper and a majority of the students attempt three papers. Parents of students from economically weaker sections have demanded extension of a deadline by a few more days. According to Higher Secondary authorities, at least a month is required for preparations for the examination.

“If the last date for registration is extended, the exam may have to be postponed to January next year. We are planning to conduct it in December itself so that academic activity is not disrupted in case classes resume in January,” said S S Vivekanandan, Joint Director (Examinations), Higher Secondary Directorate.

Meanwhile, teachers associations have pointed out the risk in completing the registration in such a short span. “When students reach schools in large numbers to apply within the limited time frame, there is bound to be overcrowding and Covid guidelines may go for a toss,” warned Anil M George, state general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association.

Since completing the registration process in such a short time is impractical, the teachers’ associations have demanded that the time frame be extended by at least a few more weeks.