STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Plus-I improvement examination: Limited time-frame leaves students in a tight spot

Though the exam starts only on December 18, the directorate had asked students to complete the registration and fee payment by November 16.

Published: 15th November 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Secondary Directorate has drawn heavy flak from students and teachers for allowing just three working days to register and remit fees for the Higher Secondary first year improvement examinations, to be attempted by over 2 lakh students across the state next month. 

Though the exam starts only on December 18, the directorate had asked students to complete the registration and fee payment by November 16. “The notification was issued on Wednesday evening. But, due to the Deepavali holiday and Sunday, the students get only three working days in effect,” said S Vijayakumar, a parent.

 For regular and compartment category students, the exam fee is `175 and `225 respectively per paper and a majority of the students attempt three papers. Parents of students from economically weaker sections have demanded extension of a deadline by a few more days. According to Higher Secondary authorities, at least a month is required for preparations for the examination.

“If the last date for registration is extended, the exam may have to be postponed to January next year. We are planning to conduct it in December itself so that academic activity is not disrupted in case classes resume in January,” said S S Vivekanandan, Joint Director (Examinations), Higher Secondary Directorate. 

Meanwhile, teachers associations have pointed out the risk in completing the registration in such a short span. “When students reach schools in large numbers to apply within the limited time frame, there is bound to be overcrowding and Covid guidelines may go for a toss,” warned Anil M George, state general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association.  

Since completing the registration process in such a short time is impractical, the teachers’ associations have demanded that the time frame be extended by at least a few more weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala exams Kerala higher secondary exam Kerala
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp