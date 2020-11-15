Theodosius Mar Thoma is the new Metropolitan of Mar Thoma Church

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: In an atmosphere filled with hymns and prayers, Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Suffragan Metropolitan was installed the 22nd Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church at the Church headquarters at Tiruvalla on Saturday. He will be known by the name Mar Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

The ceremony was held under the overall leadership of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan and head of Malabar Independent Syrian Church Cyril Mar Baselios. The installation ceremony began with the metropolitan-designate being led to the venue by Euyakim Mar Coorlios Episcopa at 7.45 pm.

The ceremony was attended by Mar Thoma Church episcopas Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Timotheos, Isaac Mar Philexinos, Abraham Mar Paulos, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos and Thomas Mar Theethos. Yuhanon Mar Chrysostomos, Joseph Mar Gregorios, Joshua Mar Ignathios and Kuriakose Mar Gregorios were the bishops who represented other Church denominations.

Earlier, Church secretary Rev K G Joseph announced the appointment of the Suffragan Metropolitan as the new Mar Thoma Metropolitan. The felicitation ceremony after the installation of the new metropolitan was inaugurated by Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Malankara Orthodox Church Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II, National Council of Churches in India and CNI moderator P C Singh, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos of Malankara Catholic Church, CSI bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam, Jacobite Church trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios, Knanaya Church bishop Kuriakose Mar Severios, Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, metropolitan of Malankara Orthodox Church, Rajya Sabha former deputy chairman P J Kurien, Anto Antony, MP, MLAs Mathew T Thomas and Raju Abraham, higher education secretary Usha Titus and municipal chairman R Jayakumar offered felicitations. The Church secretary welcomed the gathering and lay trustee P P Achenkunju proposed a vote of thanks.