Revised duty pattern for fire force personnel in Kerala ignites protest

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, a new circular on revised working hours for fire force personnel has led to strong resentment among members of the force. According to the affected personnel, the circular issued by R Sreelekha, Director General, Fire and Rescue services, they have to work continuously for at least 144 hours before they can avail themselves of an off-day.

Earlier, firefighters, whose duty time is 24 hours, could take a break after finishing one cycle of duty. Hence, they have demanded that the authorities restore the earlier working schedule.

"Round-the-clock duty for six days is quite hectic. Moreover, the job requires high levels of fitness. The continuous work will drain us both physically and mentally. It will also reflect on the quality of work. Before lockdown, we used to get a day’s rest after completing 24 hours of duty. But a rest day after six days is totally unacceptable. So the authorities should withdraw the circular and restore the previous duty schedule," said a fireman who requested anonymity.

The new order was issued in October. Similarly, firemen are deeply unhappy with various standing orders issued by higher officials regarding the roll call procedure -- a routine at fire stations during which all the officers need to be present in the morning and evening at an allotted time for receiving their daily assignments.

The personnel alleged that the orders are being issued arbitrarily in violation of the special rules formulated by the state government. As per the special rule, the fire and rescue department has a command structure for officers to take part in the roll call.

However, this was revised by the standing orders. According to the personnel, by issuing such standing orders the higher officers are resorting to overreach since the restructuring can be done only after the special rule is amended by the government. A section of the officers is likely to seek legal recourse this month itself to get the orders rescinded.

DGP Sreelekha told The New Indian Express that the circular on the work arrangement was issued in the wake of COVID-19 and that it was meant to ensure availability of sufficient personnel at all times even if some of personnel had to quarantine themselves.

"The new duty pattern will not affect the work of firemen. They have got enough free time during the duty time for rest. They need to go on assignments only if any call or alert comes. Similarly, the various associations of firemen have pointed out the issue of roll call to me. It is an issue involving firemen associations. Roll call is a routine procedure and it will be continued in its present form," she said.