With Nirbhaya centres' closed, rehabilitation of sexual harassment victims in Kerala gets reboot

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s decision to do away with the idea of lodging children subjected to sexual harassment at Nirbhaya shelter homes has garnered praise from child rights activists.

Activists point out that such shelter homes are against the spirit of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act (JJ Act) which emphasised that institutional care must be the last resort. According to them, such homes lead to further stigmatisation and later ostracism of children in society.

Meanwhile, Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister KK Shailaja said the decision is not to wind up functioning of such homes but to rehabilitate the current residents in a scientific manner. "Reports are there that the decision to shut down the shelter homes is out of a financial crisis. But this is a blessing in disguise since such homes are nothing but a torture chamber. Children there bore the brunt of mental torture. Cases of physical torture and sexual harassment have been reported here also," said a member of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

According to Biju Prabhakar, secretary, social justice and women and child development departments, "There were some problems in the functioning of Nirbhaya shelter homes. Such shelter homes, being run by NGOs at rented buildings, even lack basic facilities like toilet. Safety concerns are also there.," said Biju.

The secretary further added, "There are around 350 inmates in Nirbhaya homes. The plan now is to shift 200 of them to Thrissur, which is more spacious and to provide children with the space to play and relax. Some will get shifted to Thejomaya home which will offer skill development training programmes. Children will also get lodged at women and childcare homes."

At the same time, in a statement released here, Shailaja said there is no move from the part of the government to close down Nirbhaya homes but to shift the inmates to the Thrissur home. The minister also added that the congestion prevailing at present shelter homes and the vulnerability of its inmates to get threatened by their assaulters and other dangers have forced the state to take such a decision.

"They very concept of Nirbhaya shelter homes is against the spirit of the Juvenile Justice Act. Instead of institutionalisation, it vouched for children who need care and protection to grow like that of any other kids. By putting children under such homes, a stigma gets attached to them and it affects them mentally and socially," said CJ Antony, former member of Kerala Child Rights Commission and a staunch advocate for closing down Nirbhaya shelter homes.