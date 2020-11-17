Local body elections: Husband-wife duo to fight under BJP tickets in Palakkad

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: B Jayan and his wife Kavitha N have many things in common. Their families have been neighbours since their childhood. The husband and wife are teachers. They also share the same political ideology. And, they are both contesting as BJP candidates from Palakkad in the local body elections. While Jayan is contesting from ward 3, Kavitha is contesting from ward 33 of Cherpulassery Municipality.

Jayan taught at ALP school in Vadakkumuri, while Kavitha at NNNM UP School in Karalmanna. “I am a sitting councillor from ward 33.

However, the seat has been reserved for women this time and hence, the party decided to field Kavitha. I then moved to the nearby ward 3 where my rivals are CPM local secretary P Ramachandran and Congress Mandalam secretary Akbar Ali. I hope to wrest the seat from CPM which won last time by 284 votes,” said Jayan. Though Kavitha contested from ward 27 in 2015, she did not win, said Jayan.