STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Kerala HC asks state govt to strictly follow guidelines for performing last rites

The individual interests based on fundamental rights have to give way to the interests of the community at large, in view of the situation prevailing due to the pandemic, said the court

Published: 19th November 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

covid burial

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to strictly follow the guidelines issued for performing the last rites of COVID-19 patients.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by Muhammed Haleem KK of Malappuram seeking a directive to hand over the body of those who die of COVID-19 to their relatives to perform the last rites, adhering to the precautions.

The bench observed that on a reading of the guidelines of the central and the state governments, it was clear that specific instructions are given with respect to the performance of the last rights of a deceased COVID-19 patient. It also shows that clear prohibitions are created thereunder from touching the body and washing. Therefore, the court cannot substitute the protocol and permit either the relatives or issue directions to the staff of the hospital or any other department to wash the dead bodies, said the court.

The guidelines are issued in the larger interest of the public and to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic is not being spread in a manner that affects the public and with the objective to contain the disease. If a person touches the body of a deceased COVID-19 patient for the purpose of washing, there is a likelihood of him being infected with the virus and thereby spreading the disease to others, it said.

The individual interests based on fundamental rights have to give way to the interests of the community at large, in view of the situation prevailing due to the pandemic. This also means that the government has a duty to ensure that the activities of the public are regulated and managed to the common advantage of the people as a whole, said the court.

"It may be correct that in the process, there is a chance of the rights and privileges of individuals or a group guaranteed under the Constitution of India being affected, but that is unavoidable in an an extraordinary situation like the one at hand because the state has to protect the life, liberty, interests and well-being of the community as such in preference to an individual. This is more so in a welfare state like India, where the duty of the state is to look after the welfare of the community as such rather than any individual or vested interests, especially in a pandemic situation like the present one," the court observed.

"Hence, the rights of an individual, however, high and precious at times have to be sacrificed to serve the best interest of the citizens at large and pave way for convenience, rather than making any pedantic and narrow approach to the issue," added the court.

The petitioner submitted that he and his relatives were not allowed to see the face of his 80-year-old mother who died of COVID-19, before her burial. According to him, there was confusion among the common man about the cremation, burial, last rites of deceased COVID-19 patients. Once a COVID-19 positive person dies, the health department takes away the body to the cremation/burial grounds where not a single family member is allowed to enter. The family members of a person who dies of COVID-19 are thus deprived of the right to perform the last rites of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp