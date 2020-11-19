STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized by excise sleuths in Kollam district, three arrested

Published: 19th November 2020 01:28 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Excise Enforcement squad seized hashish oil and ganja worth Rs 2 crore in the international market in two major drug hunts in Kollam district. The squad also arrested two men from Chavara in possession of hashish oil and one person from the city for smuggling ganja.

The men arrested were identified as Siraj from Thrissur, Akhil Raj from Chavara, Kollam and Ajimon from Kavanad, Kollam. As many as 2.25-litre of hashish oil were seized from Chavara.

The excise squad seized 103 kg of ganja and 3 kg of hashish oil which is worth over Rs 3.5 crore in the international market from Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram on October 8. Following this, a probe was conducted by the squad to nab the main culprit in the case.

During which the excise team obtained a tip-off that one of the main culprits, a Thrisur native, who is in Andhra Pradesh is carrying the sale of hashish oil at a rented house in Chavara. Based on this information when they reached the place they found the contrabands and arrested the culprit.

In another incident, 5 kg of ganja which was bought for sale was seized by the team from Kollam city. The accused in both cases were shifted to regional excise range offices for further procedures. The probe was led by State Excise Enforcement Squad Circle Inspector T Anikumar along with Excise Inspector TR Mukesh Kumar.

