Ebrahim Kunju's arrest: A balancing act to shield govt from serious charges, says IUML

E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, said use of faulty technology was to blame for Palarivattom flyover fiasco and that then Minister Ebrahim Kunju had nothing to do with it. 

Published: 19th November 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala PWD Minister Ebrahim Kunju (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An emergency meeting of the IUML leadership convened in Malappuram on Wednesday, barely hours after the arrest of VK Ebrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover case, termed the former minister’s arrest politically instigated and a balancing act to shield the state government from serious charges.

“The arrest is as per the list drawn up by political opponents which was announced by LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. It is untimely and a shameful act. The government is facing serious charges including gold smuggling and fund misappropriation in LIFE Mission. So, this was done as a balancing act,” said P K Kunhalikutty, MP, national general secretary of the party. 

According to PK Kunhalikutty, “The general assumption in the Palarivattom flyover case was that there was no need to arrest Ibrahim Kunju at this point. Counsel from legal experts included in the case file subscribe to this view”.

Talks had been going on in Thiruvananthapuram for the last couple of days on how to make the arrest. We will deal with this political drama,” he said.  E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, said use of faulty technology was to blame for Palarivattom flyover fiasco and that then Minister Ebrahim Kunju had nothing to do with it. 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

