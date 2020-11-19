Ebrahim Kunju's arrest: A balancing act to shield govt from serious charges, says IUML

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An emergency meeting of the IUML leadership convened in Malappuram on Wednesday, barely hours after the arrest of VK Ebrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover case, termed the former minister’s arrest politically instigated and a balancing act to shield the state government from serious charges.

“The arrest is as per the list drawn up by political opponents which was announced by LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan. It is untimely and a shameful act. The government is facing serious charges including gold smuggling and fund misappropriation in LIFE Mission. So, this was done as a balancing act,” said P K Kunhalikutty, MP, national general secretary of the party.

According to PK Kunhalikutty, “The general assumption in the Palarivattom flyover case was that there was no need to arrest Ibrahim Kunju at this point. Counsel from legal experts included in the case file subscribe to this view”.

Talks had been going on in Thiruvananthapuram for the last couple of days on how to make the arrest. We will deal with this political drama,” he said. E T Mohammed Basheer, MP, said use of faulty technology was to blame for Palarivattom flyover fiasco and that then Minister Ebrahim Kunju had nothing to do with it.