Left to focus on corruption charges against UDF men

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is now the turn of Opposition UDF to turn defensive with back-to-back arrests of League MLAs ahead of the local body poll. After being on the backfoot over a slew of allegations and Central agencies’ investigations for some time now, the ruling Left Front is slowly raising its political defence barriers. Taking into consideration the new political developments, the state government is gradually going in for the kill by exposing UDF’s corruption charges.

LDF convener and CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said that Ebrahim Kunju’s arrest was not a mere knee-jerk action. The IUML leader was arrested in accordance with all legal and procedural formalities. It was a decision taken by the probe agencies. Opposition UDF has been left with no options but to justify Kunju, said the CPM leader.

“The move did not happen all of a sudden. All legal and procedural formalities were completed. It seems the UDF is making merely politically motivated accusations against the government,” he said.

Curiously the IUML leader’s arrest comes at a time when the Left government has been mired in controversies over investigations by central agencies. With a slew of allegations against it, the Left government has been reeling under tremendous pressure. The arrest of two IUML MLAs will now obviously put the Opposition on the defensive. There are reports that the LDF government is all set to dig out more such corruption cases.