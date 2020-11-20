STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP alleges CPM threatened nominees in Madikai panchayat

Madhu said their party supporters were not even ready to approach the police fearing for the lives and properties.

Published: 20th November 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Three candidates of the CPM are likely to win unopposed in Madikai grama panchayat, where the Marxist party enjoys a brutal majority. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged its candidates were not allowed to file nomination papers by the CPM. The CPM’s candidates V Radha in ward 11 (Kakkat), Rama Padmanabhan in ward 12 (Adukathparambu), and panchayat presidential candidate S Preetha in ward 13 (Chalakadavu) were declared winners as no candidate filed nomination papers against them.

“The BJP candidates could not file nomination papers in the three wards because the CPM threatened the proposers of our candidates,” said BJP’s Kanhangad mandalam president N Madhu.In 2015, the BJP contested in all the 15 wards but the UDF had contested only in five wards. This year, too, the BJP announced candidates in all the 15 wards. Ward no. 1 (Vazhakode) is an old bastion of the BJP, and the CPM has just around  70 votes in an electorate of 1,400. But the CPM lords over the rest of the 14 wards. Yet, the BJP has been steadily increasing its vote base in all the wards of the panchayat.

In the 2015 local body election, the BJP got 129 votes in ward 11, 116 votes in ward 12, and 82 votes in ward 13 -- not enough to win but more than enough to announce its growing presence. According to election rules, a resident of the panchayat can contest in any ward of the panchayat, but the proposer has to be a voter of the respective ward. The BJP said that in ward no. 11 and 12, the proposers mustered the courage to sign on the nomination papers but more than 100 CPM workers went to their houses and threatened and forced them to back off.  Madhu said their party supporters were not even ready to approach the police fearing for the lives and properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikai panchayat CPM BJP
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp