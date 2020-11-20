CH Koya’s charisma woos IUML candidate Anagha away from Left-wing politics

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: She is one of the many 21-year-olds to enter the election fray. But what sets Anagha Narikkuni apart is that she belongs to a ‘CPM family’, but was wooed to the other end of the political spectrum by the charisma of former Chief Minister CH Mohammed Koya.

She is now the Indian Union Muslim League candidate from the Atholi division under the Kozhikode district panchayat. Anagha is the state secretary of Haritha - the women’s wing of the Muslim Students Federation.

“I got to know more about CH (as Koya is more popularly known) through reading. Now I am contesting from Atholi which is his native place,” Anagha said. She shifted away from the Left-wing politics during her time at the CM College of Arts and Science at Nadavayal in Wayanad.

“It was an SFI bastion. But I got elected as the college union secretary in the Haritha ticket,” she said. Anagha says her parents and siblings have never objected to her joining the opposite camp. “My family believes that a person has the right to pursue his or her political leaning,” she said.