New guidelines issued to bring clarity on patients testing Covid positive after recovery

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Patients testing positive even after recovering from Covid-19 had resulted in a lot of confusion, including reinfection. The phenomenon also resulted in the postponement of surgeries and even dialysis. Now to bring in clarity, a set of instructions have been issued by the health department. As per the instructions, retesting is not recommended within three months of recovery.

However, it should have to be done if a recovered person develops new symptoms similar to that of Covid-19 within the three-month gap after coming into contact with an infected person. “After infection and recovery, some patients might still test positive in RT-PCR for many weeks and some times as long as 104 days after recovery. This happens because of viral shedding at concentrations considerably lower than during illness. It is yet to be recorded whether clinically recovered persons with viral shedding have transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to others,” said an officer of the health department.

At the same time, guidelines stipulate that different testing strategies will have to be adopted for the cured ones broadly categorising them as asymptomatic and those with symptoms. “If retesting is performed in asymptomatic persons within three months of recovery, it should have to be carried out through rapid antigen test. In the case of those with symptoms and those who met the criteria of developing symptoms within 14 days after close contact with an infected person, the positive result will have to be assessed carefully,” the guideline says.

Meanwhile, it has been highlighted that if asymptomatic persons undergo tests like RT-PCR and are found to be positive, it shouldn’t be equated with infectivity but as viral shedding. Also, the positive result should not result in the postponement of surgeries.