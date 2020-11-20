STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No PFI role behind decision to embrace Islam: Kerala Dalit woman

In yet another Facebook post released after the channel aired the news, she said that everybody could guess the motive behind such a report.

Published: 20th November 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chithralekha

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Slamming a television channel for recording her conversation through a sting operation in which she was seen saying about the role of Popular Front of India and SDPI behind her decision to embrace Islam, Dalit autorickshaw driver Chithralekha said that  the channel should not work overtime to paint her a terrorist.

In yet another Facebook post released after the channel aired the news, she said that everybody could guess the motive behind such a report.In her FB post she said that, what she is thinking about is to join Islam and not any Muslim organisation.  “Nothing would come out of this hidden camera operation. I have the capacity to take a decision on my own regarding the issue.  If it’s the Popular Front which is behind the decision, I have no hesitation to say it,” she said.  The channel should not try to play the role of a father, she said.

Earlier the Oommen Chandy government had helped me. And later, Muslim League leader K M Shaji and his supporters had helped to me build a portion of my house. Nobody cared to take notice of that and no one extended a helping hand when I was being chased and harassed by the CPM, said Chithralekha.  What they are trying to establish is that Chithralekha doesn’t have the strength to take a decision on her own. This is a sort of casteist patronising.

The channel also misleads people by interpreting that someone had taken advantage of my poverty and financial insecurity. This should not be seen like that, said Chithralekha. “For me, the decision is more a political one. I have been waging a lone battle for years and here I have got someone to help me survive in the battle,” said Chithralekha.

Her previous FB post
Earlier, Chithralekha had stated through another FB post that she was thinking of embracing Islam as she had suffered enough at the hands of CPM only because she belongs to a Dalit community. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Islam Dalit woman PFI
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp