No PFI role behind decision to embrace Islam: Kerala Dalit woman

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Slamming a television channel for recording her conversation through a sting operation in which she was seen saying about the role of Popular Front of India and SDPI behind her decision to embrace Islam, Dalit autorickshaw driver Chithralekha said that the channel should not work overtime to paint her a terrorist.

In yet another Facebook post released after the channel aired the news, she said that everybody could guess the motive behind such a report.In her FB post she said that, what she is thinking about is to join Islam and not any Muslim organisation. “Nothing would come out of this hidden camera operation. I have the capacity to take a decision on my own regarding the issue. If it’s the Popular Front which is behind the decision, I have no hesitation to say it,” she said. The channel should not try to play the role of a father, she said.

Earlier the Oommen Chandy government had helped me. And later, Muslim League leader K M Shaji and his supporters had helped to me build a portion of my house. Nobody cared to take notice of that and no one extended a helping hand when I was being chased and harassed by the CPM, said Chithralekha. What they are trying to establish is that Chithralekha doesn’t have the strength to take a decision on her own. This is a sort of casteist patronising.

The channel also misleads people by interpreting that someone had taken advantage of my poverty and financial insecurity. This should not be seen like that, said Chithralekha. “For me, the decision is more a political one. I have been waging a lone battle for years and here I have got someone to help me survive in the battle,” said Chithralekha.

Her previous FB post

Earlier, Chithralekha had stated through another FB post that she was thinking of embracing Islam as she had suffered enough at the hands of CPM only because she belongs to a Dalit community.