STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Palarivattom flyover: Mohammed Hanish arraigned 10th accused

Meanwhile, VACB arrested B V Nagesh, the designer of Palarivattom flyover, and arraigned him 13th accused in the case. 

Published: 20th November 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Hanish

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has included senior IAS officer Mohammed Hanish as the 10th accused in the Palarivattom flyover case. Mohammed Hanish was the then managing director of RBDCK, the implementing agency of the project.Meanwhile, VACB arrested B V Nagesh, the designer of Palarivattom flyover, and arraigned him 13th accused in the case. 

As per the remand report submitted by VACB, the preliminary design calculations and design drawings of RDS Projects and GPT Infra Projects in connection with the submission of technical bid were prepared by Nagesh, who is managing partner of Nagesh Consultancy, Bengaluru. 

The accused connived with RDS projects and prepared the final design drawings not in conformity with IRC and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) guidelines in order to make illegal gain for the contractor and to obtain proportionate benefit from the illegal gain made by the contractor jeopardising public safety. The VACB report said the accused had admitted that he received an amount of Rs 19.76 lakh from RDS Projects Ltd towards his services for the Palarivattom flyover project. 

“Details collected from banks in which he has an account shows that from 06-07-2013 to 13-08-2018 he had received Rs 61,50,590 from RDS Projects, which suggests he has made pecuniary gain. The flyover was constructed in a substandard manner both in design and construction,” the report added.Vigilance said the accused had committed the offence of criminal misconduct and conspiracy liable for prosecution under Section 120 B, 409 IPC and Section 13(1)(d) of PC Act 1988.

Design for technical bid
As per the remand report, the preliminary design calculations and design drawings of RDS Projects and GPT Infra Projects in connection with the submission of technical bid were prepared by Nagesh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palarivattom flyover Mohammed Hanish
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp