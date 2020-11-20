Palarivattom flyover: Mohammed Hanish arraigned 10th accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has included senior IAS officer Mohammed Hanish as the 10th accused in the Palarivattom flyover case. Mohammed Hanish was the then managing director of RBDCK, the implementing agency of the project.Meanwhile, VACB arrested B V Nagesh, the designer of Palarivattom flyover, and arraigned him 13th accused in the case.

As per the remand report submitted by VACB, the preliminary design calculations and design drawings of RDS Projects and GPT Infra Projects in connection with the submission of technical bid were prepared by Nagesh, who is managing partner of Nagesh Consultancy, Bengaluru.

The accused connived with RDS projects and prepared the final design drawings not in conformity with IRC and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) guidelines in order to make illegal gain for the contractor and to obtain proportionate benefit from the illegal gain made by the contractor jeopardising public safety. The VACB report said the accused had admitted that he received an amount of Rs 19.76 lakh from RDS Projects Ltd towards his services for the Palarivattom flyover project.

“Details collected from banks in which he has an account shows that from 06-07-2013 to 13-08-2018 he had received Rs 61,50,590 from RDS Projects, which suggests he has made pecuniary gain. The flyover was constructed in a substandard manner both in design and construction,” the report added.Vigilance said the accused had committed the offence of criminal misconduct and conspiracy liable for prosecution under Section 120 B, 409 IPC and Section 13(1)(d) of PC Act 1988.

