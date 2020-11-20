STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Palm chopping case: NIA court to frame charges against 11 more accused on Friday

The college reinstated him as professor in the days leading up to his retirement date. 

Published: 20th November 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prof TJ Joseph and wife Salomi while in hospital. ENS File Photo

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Having convicted 13 persons in the case relating to the chopping off of a college professor’s palm, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court will frame charges against 11 other accused persons who were arrested in recent years on Friday.

Those set to undergo trial include one of the main conspirators and a member of the seven-man assailant group that chopped off TJ Joseph’s palm. Of around 51 persons accused in the case, 45 were chargesheeted by NIA. As many as 31 persons faced trial and 13 were convicted in 2015. Savad, who chopped the teacher’s palm, is the sole accused still on the run.

Sources said the NIA court will frame charges against Sajil, who was among the seven-member group that attacked Joseph, M K Nazar, one of the key conspirators, Shafeeq, Najeeb, Asiz Odakali, Mohammed Rafi, Subair T P, M K Noushad, Mansoor, P P Moideen Kunju and P M Ayoob. “They were arrested, while some surrendered, after the trial started against 31 accused persons in 2013. The court will read out the chargesheet against the accused as part of framing charges. Later, the trial will be scheduled,” an NIA official said.There are around 306 witnesses, 963 documents and 227 material objects in the case. All these witnesses will have to be summoned as part of the trial. 

The incident leading to the sensational case happened on July 4, 2010, when Joseph -- then a professor with Newman College, Thodupuzha -- and his family were returning from church. Their car was blocked by a seven-member group near his residence in Muvattupuzha. After breaking the vehicle’s glasses and assaulting other family members, Joseph was pulled out and his right palm was chopped off by first accused Savad, saying that Joseph had ridiculed Islam using his hand and that he should not write any more with that hand.

Later, they threw the severed palm. The allegation against Joseph was that the question paper he prepared for the second-semester BCom examination had a reference to Prophet Mohammed which the accused persons,  chiefly members of the Popular Front of India, claimed as blasphemous. After the incident, Joseph underwent surgery. The college reinstated him as professor in the days leading up to his retirement date. 

Main conspirator to undergo trial
Those set to undergo trial include one of the main conspirators and a member of the seven-man assailant group that chopped off T J Joseph’s palm. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA TJ Joseph Palm chopping case PFI
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp