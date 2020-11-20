PM Modi’s policies inspired this Kerala Muslim woman to contest polls under BJP

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A woman hailing from an ultra-conservative Muslim household here will be contesting the coming local body elections from Wandoor on a BJP ticket.

TP Sulfath, who filed her nomination from Ward 6 (Santhinagar) in Wandoor panchayat, on Wednesday has been inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s uncompromising stand on the issue of triple talaq and minimum age of marriage for women which she is convinced will result in emancipation of fellow Muslim women in the country.

“As a child my dream was to get a good job in the government sector. However, I got married when I was in Class X, aged barely 15. Hence, I couldn’t fulfil my aspiration. Likewise, several of my friends lost out on the chance to pursue higher education. Raising the minimum legal age for women to marry from 18 to 21 will help many, especially those belonging to the Muslim community, to pursue higher education,” says the mother of two children, adding, PM Modi “recognised the issues facing women and his policies will empower women”.

Currently Sulfath dabbles in real estate business and also runs a showroom for pre-used cars. Her yearning to acquire higher education remains just as strong now and she is planning to pursue graduation in history course.