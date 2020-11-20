STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swapna audio clip row: Prison dept submits report to DGP; Police likely to receive legal advice soon

The report also suggested police probe to find out the source of the clip as the preliminary probe ruled out the possibility of recording the clip at Attakulangara women's prison.

Published: 20th November 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 12:31 PM

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after an audio clip, allegedly belonging to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh came out, the prison department has conducted a preliminary inquiry and submitted report to DGP (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh.

The report submitted by DIG (South Zone) Ajayakumar, reportedly stated that the prison department could not confirm the veracity of the clip.

Even Swapna told the DIG that the voice is similar to her's and that she could not recollect the time, location and the person she had spoken to.

The report also suggested police probe to find out the source of the clip as the preliminary probe ruled out the possibility of recording the clip at Attakulangara women's prison where she is now lodged.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to receive legal advice from Advocate General for initiating probe following the recommendation of the jail DGP. They are likely to receive the legal opinion today. Earlier, the police were sceptical to register a case. 

In the voice clip that sounds like Swapna Suresh, she's heard saying that the investigating agencies probing the gold smuggling case had forced her to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that she had refused to do so.

She was also asked to sign documents regarding her statement without giving her enough time to go through the same. 

A private news portal released Swapna's audio clip on Wednesday night.

Immediately after the release of the clip, the DIG had visited the jail and asked Swapna seeking the details. Initially, Swapna admitted that the voice was of her's.

