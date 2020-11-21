Actor abduction: Spl prosecutor likely to quit

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala High Court dismissing the request to transfer the actor abduction and rape case trial to another sessions court, the prosecution fears that Special Public Prosecutor(SPP) A Sureshan may resign from the post. Attempts are being made by persons who are part of the prosecution team to ensure that Sureshan continues and appears at the Additional Special Sessions Court during the trial in the case.

When TNIE contacted him, Sureshan said he has not decided anything yet. “A decision will be taken after going through the High Court judgment,” he said and refused to comment further. However, persons who are part of the prosecution claimed that Sureshan is seriously considering to quit the post. “Some of the comments made by the Additional Special Sessions Court during the trial have not down well with all on the prosecution side. That was the reason the special public prosecutor did not appear for the trial prior to filing the petition at the High Court to transfer the case to another court,” a source said.

According to sources, talks are on to ensure that Sureshan continues as the special public prosecutor leading the prosecution side in the case. “He had handled the case well since his appointment. It was he who had conducted the chief examination of prime witnesses during the trial. His resignation will be a serious blow to the prosecution side,” the source said.If Sureshan resigns, the trial may be affected as a new special public prosecutor has to be appointed by the state government. It will take time for the new person to study the case and take part in the trial.

Meanwhile, as the stay on the trial has been lifted, the Additional Special Sessions Court will consider the case on Monday. “It is only a formal posting scheduled on Monday. The future course of trial will be scheduled that day. There is a petition filed to release a vehicle seized as part of the probe,” an official said. It was on October 25 the prosecution had filed a petition seeking adjournment of the trial for approaching the High Court for transferring the case to another sessions court.

The prosecution claimed that fair trial is not possible alleging that the current court is biased. On October 23, the Additional Special Sessions Court dismissed the adjournment petition citing the Supreme Court directive to complete trial before February 2021. Later, the prosecution approached the Kerala High Court to transfer the case to another court.

Hanging in the balance

Attempts are being made by members of the prosecution team to ensure that Special Public Prosecutor Sureshan continues and appears before the Additional Special Sessions Court during the trial in the case. When TNIE contacted him, Sureshan said he has not decided anything yet. If the Special Public Prosecutor does indeed put in his papers, the trial in the case will be badly affected since a new Special Public Prosecutor has to be appointed by the state government. And it will take some time for the new person to familiarise himself with the details of the case and take part in the trial