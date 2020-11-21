COVID-19 patients turn to ayurveda for cure, Ayush secretary in Kerala faces wrath of practitioners

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANNATHAPURAM: Following the state government's endorsement for ayurveda and yoga for treating asymptomatic COVID patients and those under category A, the Department of Indian Systems of Medicine (ISM) said there is an overwhelming response from the public.

According to the department, various ISM institutions have been flooded with queries regarding the mode of treatment and medication available.

At the same time, Ayush practitioners are disgruntled at the delay in implementation of the National Clinical Management Protocol based on ayurveda and yoga for management of COVID-19 (NCP-AY) in the state. They point fingers at Sharmila Mary Joseph, state's Ayush secretary, in this regard.

"The response so far has been encouraging. As per the plan, the condition of COVID patients, who are either asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, can be managed with the help of ayurveda/yoga. However, it is up to the patient concerned whether he/she wants to opt for it or not," said an ISM officer.

As per the plan, ayurveda/yoga strategies for management of uncomplicated COVID patients will be carried out through the Ayur Raksha Clinics (ARC). If the patient is in home isolation it will be overseen by the medical officer in charge of the ARC. If the patient is admitted to CFLTC/CSLTC, a separate nodal officer will be appointed for the same.

"The management done using ayurveda/yoga is based on NCP-AY. But the state itself had chalked out Strategies for Implementation of Ayurveda in Prevention, Mitigation and Rehabilitation that focuses on locally specific ayurveda formulations and traditional medicines. This will be incorporated in the NCP-AY. All such interventions will be properly documented," said a medical officer in charge of ARC.

An officer of National Ayush Mission alleged that the Ayush secretary tried to sabotage introducing ayurveda treatment for COVID-19. It is being pointed out that though she had received a direction from the Ayush Ministry on October 9 to use ayurveda and yoga in management of COVID-19, the officer went on to issue a circular on October 20 that bars practitioners from prescribing any drugs for COVID cure.

Associations like the Kerala Government Ayurveda Medical Officers' Federation and Ayurveda Medical Association of India had come out against the move, with the latter taking up the matter with the Kerala High Court and the chief minister.

"The order on Wednesday that allowed ayurveda and yoga for managing COVID patients was issued as a result of the High Court's intervention. From the beginning, the secretary's attitude towards Ayush was not at all encouraging. Now, a representation has been made to the chief minister asking him to replace the present state Ayush secretary with someone interested in promoting the Ayush sector," added the officer.

Meanwhile, an official of the ISM Department raised concern on an observation made by the Supreme Court, the other day, that everybody can't be allowed to prescribe medicines.

The apex court's observation on Thursday came while hearing an appeal against the Kerala High Court order which had said that AYUSH medical practitioners can prescribe government approved mixtures and tablets only as immunity booster for COVID-19.